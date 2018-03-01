I don’t blame Sidharth Malhotra, he should be forgiven: Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan

Actor Ravi Kishan, who won a lot of praise for his portrayal of a boxing coach in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, is now gearing up for his first web series. While his work in Hindi cinema has been appreciated, he’s a bigger name in the Bhojpuri film industry.

So, when actor Sidharth Malhotra was severely criticised on social media recently after he said on a reality show that talking in Bhojpuri gave him a ‘latrine kind of feeling’, Ravi says it is time the actor — who apologised online after the backlash — was forgiven.

Ravi says, “I don’t blame Sidharth. Maine Manoj (Bajpayee, who had appeared with him on that show) se poochha tha, too much sound thi udhar, kuchh samajh nahi aaya aur galatfehmi ho gayi. (I asked Manoj Bajpayee about this, and he told me that since there was too much sound there, one couldn’t understand anything and that led to the misunderstanding). He said sorry later, so we shouldn’t be too hardcore and take out our swords over this. He should be forgiven… One person’s comments can’t bring down the entire Bhojpuri community or language!”

Asked if people around him still look down upon the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi replies in the affirmative. However, as part of his contribution towards making Bhojpuri cinema more progressive, he is coming up with a film now.

“It is about a 40-year old man falling in love with an 18-year old girl. It’s a funny story, with a painful ending. This film, which will definitely make the rounds of many film festivals, is going to be my answer to the naysayers. Debate karna waste of time hai.”

“Log abhi bhi kehte hain pichhle teen-chaar saalon mein gandagi hui hai (Many people still say that in the past three-four years, this industry has got dirty). It’s better that I make a movie and try to clean this industry, which was started by me. Mujhe isey saaf karna hai,” adds Ravi.

