I Rise, film on boxer Sarita Devi, bags Best documentary at 9th Mumbai Short International Film Festival

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:07 IST

Imphal: An inspiring documentary film ‘I Rise’ based on the life of India’s ace boxer Laishram Sarita Devi has bagged the Best documentary at the 9th Mumbai Short International Film Festival (MSIFF) 2020.The result was announced in Mumbai on Sunday.

The 52-minute film documentary, which was directed and cinematographed by Manipur’s National award winning filmmaker Borun Thokchom and produced by Films Division Mumbai, was selected from among 19 documentary films which made to the official selection for the competition.

The 19 films consisted of four films each from India and Spain, three from the United States, two each from Germany and France and one each from Croatia, Brazil, Hungary and Poland. A total of 392 films from more than 55 countries took part in the festival this year to vie for the awards in different categories.

The MSIFF is a progressive cinema movement started in 2012 with the consultation of senior industry members to highlight short films. The festival aims to contribute towards the development of upcoming filmmakers and to create short films culture in India. It also aims to feature great cinema of worldwide filmmakers in a big way and at the same time providing professional networking & introducing current trends of cinema to the participants.

On receiving the Best Documentary award, young and energetic filmmaker Borun Thokchom said, “I feel happy for the recognition. But I wanted to give credit to the entire team of I Rise and Sarita’s family for their full cooperation.”

Borun’s film documentary which was based on the life of Sarita Devi, a seven-time Asian Championships medallist, begins with the historic 2014 Asian Games in Incheon where boxer Sarita refused to accept the bronze medal after protesting against the match decision.

In October, I Rise bagged the Best Film on Women Outstanding Achievement Award at the Tagore International Film Festival 2020 in West Bengal.

Earlier Borun’s documentary film ‘The Silent Poet’ won National award in 2011.The film highlights the poetic side of Irom Sharmila.

