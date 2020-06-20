I tell my kids it’s okay to fail: Ronit Bose Roy

bollywood

Being a father is the core of my existence, I have been through many good, bad and worse times in life but since my kids were born, all my decisions have been keeping them in mind,” says actor Ronit Bose Roy, who feels being a parent is not just about nurturing, loving, guidance and educating your child but also means “to take the pain and spare them any”.

This Father’s Day, Roy divulges that he talks to his kids about positivity and being strong. He shares, “I am teaching my kids to be kind, compassionate and be good humans. I tell them it is okay to fail and that you may win or lose but keep on moving. I tell them every fight is not theirs to fight and the result isn’t important but the reason to fight has to be right. It can’t be due to ego or anger or any negative trait. Instead it should be a positive reason like standing up for someone, or correcting something. My daughter, Aador, is 15 and my son, Agastya, is 12 and they are young impressionable minds. As every stage of life brings a different set of issues, parental guidance is crucial in a child’s life.”

The Hostages actor admits that he teaches his kids about “money, poverty, entitlement, compassion, anxiety, and being kind”. He reveals that he had a frank chat with his kids after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the conversations around mental health. Admitting that a couple of years ago, his daughter “went through anxiety for six months”, Roy shares, “We discuss issues like mental health, goodness of the soul, greed and the fear people feel. Thankfully they are intelligent and understand the devils of social media. We talk about money and how much is spent on them and they know not many people are as blessed like them. No topic is taboo in our house and we talk about all current events as they are living them in real time. For me, well being is about mind, body and soul. More than impressing what I feel about things, I need to know what they think as their take might be different from mine. I have learnt a lot in life and seen highs and lows but they are in a different space, so we learn from each other.”

The actor is clear that there is no pressure on his kids to be “a doctor or an engineer” and they will be what they want to be. “They are not sure what they want in life or be and that is perfectly fine by me,” he signs off.

