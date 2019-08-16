I was rejected for being a sardar: Manjot Singh

bollywood

...says Manjot Singh, who rues being offered stereotypical funny roles. Adds, he would love to play a role like Veer from Veer-Zaara

Manjot Singh, known for his roles in films such as Fukrey (2013) and Student Of The Year (2010), has had a fairly successful run at the box-office. Although, he has been a part of some hits, Manjot’s characters have more often than not left a mark on the viewer’s mind.

Talking about his struggle with bagging roles, Manjot says, “After Fukrey, despite it being a hit, I realised that it’s not that easy to bag a film as I wasn’t offered much. Whenever I met casting directors, they came back to me with a comedy role. Initially, I was fine with it, and used to tell them to let me know if something else comes up. But it became a pattern. Just because I am a sardar doesn’t mean I am funny all the time.”

He adds that people blatantly reject him for roles even though he has been in the industry for a decade. “Recently, I went to a casting agency because I wanted them to manage my work. So, they took my portfolio. After a few days, they reverted saying that ‘since you are a sardar, it is quite difficult for us to search a role for you’. I was shocked. If you check my 10-year-long career, 90% of them are hit films.” He adds that he is proud to be a sardar and people should stop stereotyping him. He says, “And if you want to go by religion, then sardars are always considered powerful, honest and trustworthy. But in films, sardars are looked at just as funny characters and not actors. And I want to change that.”

When asked about what kind of roles he wants to do, he says that he is ready to don the role of a romantic hero. “I want to do something serious now. I feel, I can pull-off a romantic role very well. I would love to do a role like Veer from Veer Zaara (2004),” says the Made In Heaven actor.

Manjot will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film. Talking about his experience of working with the actor, he says, “It’s a great feeling to work with him. I got to learn a lot from him. The best part is that he is very honest and down to earth. He treated me like his brother. He used to stand up for me if he found that people are making me do typical things because I am a Punjabi. It was really inspiring.”

