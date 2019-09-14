e-paper
Ileana D’Cruz claims she sleepwalks: ‘There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bruises on my legs’

Fans got worried after reading such a post from Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:48 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised at Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
Mumbai: Actress Ileana D'Cruz at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised at Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: IANS)(IANS)
         

Actor Ileana D’Cruz is “almost convinced” that she walks while sleeping at night. The actress further claims she is unable to understand why is she waking up with “mysterious bumps and bruises” on her legs if she is not a sleepwalker.

Ileana took to Twitter to share her concern with her fans on Saturday morning and wrote: “I’m almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs.” 

 

Fans got worried after reading such a post from the Bollywood hottie. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted. Commenting on the actress’ post, a user wrote: “Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it’s a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted.” Another user wrote: “Could be demon possession #conjuring”

 

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon has a face-off with Maniesh Paul on sets, shoot stalled for 1 hour

A fan advised the actress to check her mattress and the corners of her bed properly before going to sleep.

Ileana’s tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

 

 

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:47 IST

