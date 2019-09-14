Ileana D’Cruz claims she sleepwalks: ‘There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bruises on my legs’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:48 IST

Actor Ileana D’Cruz is “almost convinced” that she walks while sleeping at night. The actress further claims she is unable to understand why is she waking up with “mysterious bumps and bruises” on her legs if she is not a sleepwalker.

Ileana took to Twitter to share her concern with her fans on Saturday morning and wrote: “I’m almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs.”

I’m almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk.....

Almost.

Maybe.

Probably.

-

There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Shit.



I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge 😳



I’m a sleepwalking snacker.



Oy vey. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Fans got worried after reading such a post from the Bollywood hottie. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted. Commenting on the actress’ post, a user wrote: “Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it’s a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted.” Another user wrote: “Could be demon possession #conjuring”

Well did you woke you some others place or on your bed it self where you slept.. if it's different place it is sleep walking or other wise you might be haunted .. 🤣 — Ritwik Mahapatra (@RitwikPrince) September 14, 2019

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon has a face-off with Maniesh Paul on sets, shoot stalled for 1 hour

A fan advised the actress to check her mattress and the corners of her bed properly before going to sleep.

Ileana’s tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

You need kaala hit.

There are mosquitoes in ur house.

OR, Go to the doctor. You might have lupus. — Avinav Bhandari (@avinav007) September 14, 2019

Is this upcoming movie? — Amit kumar Singh (@OfficialAmit1) September 14, 2019

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:47 IST