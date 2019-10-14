Ileana D’Cruz is a stunner in black as she turns showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:32 IST

Actor Ileana D’ Cruz turned the showstopper for fashion designer Vikram Phadnis on Sunday on the last day of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019 Autumn - Winter Collection. Apart from the festive spirit, the show had an added theme to it -- the need to save environment.

Ileana wore a black and silver shimmery lehenga and customised choli with a long dupatta. With her wavy hair, falling over her shoulders, Ileana looked set for the festive season.

Ileana was recently in news when she deleted all the pictures of her partner Andrew Kneebone, after reportedly unfollowing each other on social media.

In September this year, taking to Instagram stories, she had posted a cryptic note on relationships and facing tough times. She had written: “Yes. In life you’re going to lose friends, family & partners, but no matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself. The most important things to learn how to do is to love yourself when u feel unloved by those around u & be there for yourself when you feel like u have no one.”

However, the much-in-love Ileana had, in the past, said, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

Ileana last appeared in 2018’s Raid with Ajay Devgn. She is currently busy filming for Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Sharma.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:30 IST