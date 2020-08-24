e-paper
Home / Bollywood / In 2016, Aamir Khan had addressed same fake interview shared by Kangana Ranaut, here’s what he had said

In 2016, Aamir Khan had addressed same fake interview shared by Kangana Ranaut, here’s what he had said

Kangana Ranaut shared a fake interview of Aamir Khan last week and was called out on social media for it. Back in 2016, Aamir had addressed the fake interview and said he had filed an FIR against it too.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut had questioned Aamir Khan’s secularism on the basis of a fake interview.
Kangana Ranaut had questioned Aamir Khan’s secularism on the basis of a fake interview.
         

Earlier last week, Kangana Ranaut had shared an ‘interview’ of Aamir Khan, accusing him of ‘kattarpanthi’ (extremist religious views). Later, the interview was proven to be fake.

In the fake interview, Aamir was shown to be saying that even though he is a Muslim and his wife (filmmaker Kiran Rao) a Hindu, their children will only be brought up with Islamic culture and traditions. Sharing it, Kangana had tweeted that ‘outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions’, asking the actor to teach his children ‘Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi’.

 

In another tweeet, she asked when did Aamir become ‘so intolerant’.

Also see | Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run in this action-packed thriller, watch

 

However, the interview was a complete fake. Back in 2016 itself, Aamir had said in an interview with Rajat Sharma that he had filed an FIR against the same. Aamir said he had been watching a conspiracy unfolding against him since a long time. “I could see that people were being provoked against me. There was a weird interview in which I am shown to be saying that ‘I am a Muslim, my kids will be Muslims, so what if my wife is a Hindu’. These weird interviews that were supposed to be mine, were going viral in the media. My pictures were being shared that I am mingling with terrorists. So such rumours were being spread about me,” he said. Aamir, therefore, filed a complaint with the police who caught two men in relation to the case. One was the one who created the fake video and the other was arrested for spreading it on internet.

Kangana, however, has still not deleted her tweet.

