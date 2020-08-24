In 2016, Aamir Khan had addressed same fake interview shared by Kangana Ranaut, here’s what he had said

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:36 IST

Earlier last week, Kangana Ranaut had shared an ‘interview’ of Aamir Khan, accusing him of ‘kattarpanthi’ (extremist religious views). Later, the interview was proven to be fake.

In the fake interview, Aamir was shown to be saying that even though he is a Muslim and his wife (filmmaker Kiran Rao) a Hindu, their children will only be brought up with Islamic culture and traditions. Sharing it, Kangana had tweeted that ‘outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions’, asking the actor to teach his children ‘Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi’.

Hindu + Muslim = Muslim

Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khan⁩ https://t.co/qo1ZOLNR7K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

In another tweeet, she asked when did Aamir become ‘so intolerant’.

Also see | Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run in this action-packed thriller, watch

However, the interview was a complete fake. Back in 2016 itself, Aamir had said in an interview with Rajat Sharma that he had filed an FIR against the same. Aamir said he had been watching a conspiracy unfolding against him since a long time. “I could see that people were being provoked against me. There was a weird interview in which I am shown to be saying that ‘I am a Muslim, my kids will be Muslims, so what if my wife is a Hindu’. These weird interviews that were supposed to be mine, were going viral in the media. My pictures were being shared that I am mingling with terrorists. So such rumours were being spread about me,” he said. Aamir, therefore, filed a complaint with the police who caught two men in relation to the case. One was the one who created the fake video and the other was arrested for spreading it on internet.

Kangana, however, has still not deleted her tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more