Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranthambore vacation: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pose with their best girls

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:26 IST

As Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor vacation with their families at Ranthambore National Park, the families are making sure that their fans remain satiated with insights into their holiday. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been sharing photos and videos from Rajasthan.

Neetu’s photos featured her posing with Alia and Riddhima, calling them her ‘loves’. She also shared a selfie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, standing close to a bonfire while Shaheen is sitting in the background. Soni shared videos of their tiger safari and picturesque moments from their stay. She also shared a photo where she and Neetu were posing with their daughters, “Line up ! (Best girls in the world).” With another photo of Alia, she wrote, “Warming up by the campfire.”

Alia earlier shared a selfie where Ranbir Kapoor could be spotted in the corner of the frame. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a pink dress and a trench coat over it. And sitting on her side, his face partially cropped out of the frame, was Ranbir, “And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!”

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen.

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima.

Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan.

The couple are joined by their mothers -- Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan -- and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband, Bharat, and their daughter, Samara. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also seen with the party on the day they arrived in Rajasthan.

It was rumoured that the families had gone on the trip to attend Ranbir and Alia’s engagement, but Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor, put an end to speculation and said that it was just a regular vacation. “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.