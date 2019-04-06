Irrfan is back on set for Angrezi Medium, Dinesh Vijan gives details of his first shot in more than a year

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who returned to Mumbai after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London recently, has begun work on the sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed details about Irrfan’s first shot. Titled Angrezi Medium, the new film is being directed by Homi Adajania.The team is currently shooting in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted producer Dinesh as saying, “The first scene we shot with both Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal) trying to woo a foreign tourist in their ‘toota phoota’ English. It was a riot.” Dinesh also informed the tabloid that the film is set America, as Irrfan’s on screen daughter wants to study in the west. “Her father’s background and his language handicap is a major hindrance and adds to the chaos and laughs,” he added. Amid rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the team for a role opposite Irrfan, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan is confirmed to be playing his onscreen daughter in the film.

Irrfan joins the team of Angrezi Medium in Udaipur.

Irrfan’s solo box office success story began with Hindi Medium, when the small-budget film won over audiences and critics alike, earning Rs 63.06 crore domestically. The film has collected Rs 138.42 crore in China. Directed by Saket Choudhary, the film marked Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

After announcing his diagnosis on Twitter last year, Irrfan underwent treatment in London for most of 2018. Ever since he left India for the treatment in March, the actor has been keeping a low profile. However, he was spotted in Mumbai last week when he removed his mask and posed for the shutterbugs. He also shared a small note on Twitter thanking fans and expressing his gratitude for their love. “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” he tweeted.

