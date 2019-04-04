Hindi Medium 2: Irrfan Khan expected to shoot the film in Rajasthan next week

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who has returned from London where he was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, is expected to soon begin work on the sequel of Hindi Medium in Rajasthan along with Radhika Madan, reports claim. Kareena Kapoor Khan also stars in the movie.

A Mumbair Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Irrfan and Radhika started prep a while ago and are looking forward to kick off the first schedule in Rajasthan. It’s an important portion after which they will take off for the international schedule. It was initially planned to be set in the US but will now take place in London for which the team recently conducted a recce.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh goes full-throttle Bollywood as he pays tribute to Will Smith. Watch video

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia had earlier revealed that Irrfan may begin shooting soon. “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon,” he told a tabloid.

The original 2017 film was a surprise hit with the masses as well as critics and exposed the education system of our country. Directed by Saket Choudhary, the film starred Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the lead role opposite Irrfan. Hindi Medium 2 is likely to be Irrfan’s first film post his return from London.

Irrfan was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London for most of the last year, having announced his diagnosis on social media. The actor has been keeping a low profile ever since he left India for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumour last year.

Producer of Hindi Medium, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “Right now, everything is speculation. Irrfan had just come back to town. It’s the script that is ready. Hopefully, in another one month, we’ll have a clarity.”

He was spotted in Mumbai recently where he removed his mask for the paparazzi. He also shared a small note on Twitter expressing his gratitude for the love and support of his fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:28 IST