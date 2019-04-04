Ranveer Singh goes full-throttle Bollywood as he pays tribute to Will Smith. Watch video

Ranveer Singh is a huge star but the fan in him will never die. He showed his love for actor Will Smith by posting a video on himself in the Men in Black mode, but with an interesting twist. In a video clip, shared early on Thursday, he does some Bollywood-style moves to the beats on Men In Black track.

Dedicating the song to Will Smith, Ranveer wrote in Hindi: “Big wali style.” In the video, not only is Ranveer dressed in a black suit and dark glasses, the background too looks like a cheap space setting with cutouts of aliens and extraterrestrial life forms appearing every now and then. Not to be missed are Ranveer’s pelvic thrusts, reminiscent of the ‘90s style Govinda dance moves.

The Hollywood actor shot the episode when he visited India earlier this year. He even shot for the retread of song Radha Teri Chunri with the cast of Student of the Year 2, which will also feature in the show. In the clip, Will was heard saying that he accidentally hit somebody while practising for the ‘flute sequence’ in the song. He said: “I don’t know who it was but I elbowed someone very hard while getting the flute up.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s US visit brings cheer to parents Rishi, Neetu as they battle lows, Alia Bhatt sends her love

In a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source has said, “He shot for the episode, which also features his interactions with Student of the Year 2 ( SOTY 2) actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on their film’s set, at a Juhu pub with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. It will conclude with Will’s understanding of the industry based on his personal encounters.”

Ranveer has been busy shooting for his next film, ‘83, a Kabir Khan directorial. He also launched an independent music label called IncInk earlier this month and unveiled its first song, Zeher by Kaam Bhari.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:44 IST