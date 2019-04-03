Will Smith dances to Radha Teri Chunri on Student of the Year 2 sets. Watch video

Hollywood actor Will Smith has finally made one of his dreams come true — he features in a Bollywood song and it is in none other than Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. In a teaser from the upcoming episode of his show Bucket List, he can be seen grooving to the tunes of Radha Teri Chunri.

The latest episode of Bucket List will showcase Will Smith’s experience in Bollywood. Ahead of the release, Will shared a teaser which shows him trying to dance the Bollywood way.

The actor is seen entering the sets of Student of the Year 2 and dancing with stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. After some practice, Will tells the camera, “I don’t know who it was but I elbowed someone very hard while getting the flute up.” Tiger is also seen practising in the same place, though the two actors are never seen in the same frame; the teaser only shows him practising with a trainer.

Will started the year with a show titled Bucket List, wherein every week he goes on a set of real-life adventures where he tries to complete everything he wants to do in life as his ‘bucket list’.

A Mumbai Mirror report earlier quoted a source as saying, “He shot for the episode, which also features his interactions with Student of the Year 2 ( SOTY 2) actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on their film’s set, at a Juhu pub with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. It will conclude with Will’s understanding of the industry based on his personal encounters.”

So far, the actor has swam cage-free with sharks, bungee jumped into the Grand Canyon, ran a half marathon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced formula racing with his son, as part of the show.

