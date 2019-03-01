Irrfan Khan to shoot Hindi Medium 2 soon, confirms Tigmanshu Dhulia

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has confirmed that his Paan Singh Tomar star, Irrfan Khan, is in better health and has returned to India. Dhulia also said Irrfan will soon begin shooting for the Hindi Medium sequel.

Also read: When Shekhar Kapur’s mother played dead to save his life during partition

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tigmanshu said, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.” Earlier reports claimed Irrfan won’t work for at least a year. A sequel to the 2018 surprise, Hindi Medium will not have the original director (Saket Chaudhary) neither will the female lead Saba Qamar join the new film.

“We will do a film soon. Actually, we were in the process of writing one for him. Probably, if everything goes well, we shall be making the film soon,” he adds refusing to divulge any more details,” the Milan Talkies director added.

Producer of Hindi Medium, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “Right now, everything is speculation. Irrfan had just come back to town. It’s the script that is ready. Hopefully, in another one month, we’ll have a clarity.” Tigmanshu is currently gearing up for the release of Milan Talkies, where he will also be seen on camera with Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha works at a sex clinic in her next film, Khandaani Shafakhaana

Irrfan has announced in March last year that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and he went to London for the treatment. He has been there for almost a year and is now back in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 16:30 IST