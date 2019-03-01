When Shekhar Kapur’s mother played dead to save his life during partition

In the times of Indo-Pak tension, several film celebrities took to Twitter to share their feelings on social media. However, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got emotional on listening to the recent updates of an IAF pilot being held captive in Pakistan and shared his own story of survival. He shared his emotional story about how his family suffered during the partition. He revealed how his mother enacted dead to save his and his sister’s life during the massacre on an India-bound train.

He tweeted, “I was born in Lahore. My mother escaped massacre by hiding me n my sister under her body in a train to india. Playing dead. Most people were killed. One million people died in Partition. 10 million refugees. On both sides. India n Pakistan were created of the blood of one people.”

I was born in Lahore. My mother escaped massacre by hiding me n my sister under her body in a train to india. Playing dead. Most people were killed. One million people died in Partition. 10 million refugees. On both sides. India n Pakistan were created of the blood of one people. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 28, 2019

The National Award winning filmmaker is a recipient of the BAFTA Award for his 1998 Hollywood film Elizabeth. He also directed the cult classic Masoom in 1983 and the 1987 Sridevi and Anil Kapoor blockbuster Mr India. He has a daughter named Kaveri Kapur.

He had once shared his family photo on Twitter. He had captioned it, “Last pic of our whole family together. I was 18. Left for London that night. Since then we have all lead our own lives away from home. Only to come together under the same roof for our parents death. What forces in modern India tear us apart yet a love that binds us together?”

Last pic of our whole family together. I was 18. Left for London that night. Since then we have all lead our own lives away from home. Only to come together under the same roof for our parents death. What forces in modern India tear us apart yet a love that binds us together? pic.twitter.com/dr1EtCcPDK — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 4, 2018

Shekhar had also raised his voice for bringing back Wing Commander Abhinandan. Joining the chorus to bring him back, Shekhar had tweeted, “#WingCdrAbhinanadan You have become a beacon of courage patriotism and dignity. And also a beacon of hope. We look forward to welcome you home soon, Sir.”

#WingCdrAbhinanadan You have become a beacon of courage patriotism and dignity. And also a beacon of hope. We look forward to welcome you home soon, Sir 🙏 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 28, 2019

Also read: Comedian Trevor Noah tries to make fun of India-Pak tension, faces Twitter backlash

A few days ago, Shekhar had shared a tweet to discourage people asking India to go on war against Pakistan. He had tweeted, “It’s really important not to fan the flames of war rhetoric. It’s not a game. U r not facing bullets or bombs. U r not the family praying and hoping fervently that your husbands brothers or fathers are safe. Nor living in border areas in fear. It’s easy to be armchair soldiers.”

It’s really important not to fan the flames of war rhetoric. It’s not a game. U r not facing bullets or bombs. U r not the family praying and hoping fervently that your husbands brothers or fathers are safe. Nor living in border areas in fear. It’s easy to be armachair soldiers. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 11:36 IST