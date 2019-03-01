Comedian Trevor Noah tries to make fun of India-Pak tension, faces Twitter backlash

South African comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, during an episode, tried to find humour in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and was heavily trolled on Twitter. In a video that is being shared widely on social media, Noah can be seen saying that while he hopes India and Pakistan do not go to war, but it would be the “most entertaining” war if they did.

Commenting on how Indians like song-and-dance, the comedian likened the Indian soldiers’ war cry to Bollywood songs and the set is now facing a backlash on social media. Twitter users questioned how someone could find the tense situation funny. Others called the joke ‘racist’ and ‘despicable’.

Trevor Noah, however, is not new to controversy. ‘The Daily Show’ host recently introduced the best picture nominee ‘Black Panther’ at the Oscars and had some fun with the idea that people think the fictional setting of the country of Wakanda is real, reported CNN.

Noah joked about knowing the movie’s main character, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, and said, that growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, he would see T’Challa flying over their village, and he would remind them of a great Xhosa phrase, adding, “He says ‘abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka’ -- which means, ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.’”

However, those who know the dialogue realised Noah actually said, “White people don’t know I’m lying”.

#trevornoah amazing how you think that a war with a terrorist proxy warring Pakistan will be entertaining. For one who understands the Apartheid to this insensitivity, sad bro. Sad. You still are my favorite but this was bad. — PermaFrost (@Frostyallover) February 28, 2019

#trevornoah uneducated premature comedian, sometime lack of creativity Mind lead you towards utter stupidity , here is the example by @Trevornoah

Any #Art Form should be practice as a healing therapy not to hurt !

specially when you talking about

1.3 billion people of #india 🇮🇳 — Hitesh Pandya (@Hiteshpandya21) February 28, 2019

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 09:05 IST