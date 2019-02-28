Game of Thrones 8 poster: Night King sits on the Iron Throne and so does everybody else

HBO has released multiple new posters for the upcoming eighth and final season of its hit fantasy epic show, Game of Thrones. The new posters show the Night King sitting on the throne. However, you are advised not to lose all hope as all the other characters from the show are sitting on the throne as well.

Characters like Daenerys, Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, Grey Worm, Brienne of Tarth, The Hound, Melisandre, Euron Greyjoy, Varys and Theon Greyjoy are seen sitting on the throne with a glum expression on their faces. Jon is seen striking a similar pose as his father (now revealed to be his uncle) Ned Stark.

The posters appear to be HBO’s way of reminding fans who is left to fight the big war in Westeros. “Win or die #ForTheThrone. Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm,” the Game of Thrones Twitter handle tweeted on Thursday. They also shared separate Twitter emojis for each of those characters. Check out the tweets:

Win or die #ForTheThrone.

Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

the future the liberals want #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/XIN0Q8VkXO — niamh | 6 days (@dxrthvaders) February 28, 2019

20 new #GameofThronesSeason8 character photos include a first look at Sansa Stark's battle dress, and confirm the return of a certain character https://t.co/i2aAb4w4YQ @Twitter #forthethrone pic.twitter.com/pJA3UWMbnF — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) February 28, 2019

Just seeing this has me feeling some kind of way. Imagine the Night King on the Iron Throne 😵#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/WgWEJsVsxP — Dusty Grey (@_Greyhound_) February 28, 2019

She looks perfect for the throne, also her emoji is adorable!#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/WarzY4kcof — a useless member of society (@ReesThoughts) February 28, 2019

Recently, Emilia Clarke has promised “shocking” chapters in the final season of the hit fantasy series. The HBO fantasy series will come to an end later this year with season eight hitting screens in April. The plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Shock. I just think there’s going to be a lot of, it’s going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know,” People.com quoted Clarke as saying. “It took us very long time to film. There’s going to be things in this last one that’s going to shock people.”

Clarke has played Daenerys Targaryen who is making a bid for the famous Iron Throne since the show premiered in April 2011. The final season finds her finally making strides to reclaim the throne for her family alongside Jon Snow, essayed by Kit Harington.

Clarke said she didn’t steal anything from the set before wrapping production. “I’m such a goody two shoes. People were watching me. I tried to throw some things under the wig, throw them in my bag, nothing,” she said. The show returns on April 14.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 20:19 IST