Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday arrive together for Bollywood party, Malaika Arora also spotted. See pics

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were spotted arriving together for Natasha Poonawalla’s party on Friday, which also saw other Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others in attendance.

Pictures from the party have been shared online, and show Kartik and Ananya - who are often linked up together and will soon work together in Pati Patni Aur Woh - arriving in the same car. Ananya, who will make her film debut in the upcoming Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and fellow debutante Tara Sutaria, was wearing a white dress, while Kartik was wearing a T-shirt and a jacket.

Kartik and Ananya will be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also features Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s next film, opposite Sara Ali Khan, with whom he has also been linked up with. Asked to choose between Ananya and Sara in a recent social media interaction with fans, Kartik replied, “Jinka main fav hoon (whomever considers me their favourite).”

When the two were previously photographed together, Kartik had said at a media event, “People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself.”

Also spotted at the party were sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora. While Malaika wore a short blue dress, Amrita was seen in a black gown.

Check out all the pictures here:

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:54 IST