Kartik Aaryan asked to choose between Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday. Here’s his answer

Actor Kartik Aaryan conducted an interaction with his fans on Twitter on Saturday, and one of them asked him about his link-ups with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. “Which newbie is your favourite?” the Twitter user asked.

“Jinka main fav hoon (whomever considers me their favourite),” Kartik responded. The Luka Chhupi actor has been spotted with Ananya on multiple occasions, sparking dating rumours. They will be seen together in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. “Rumour toh rumour hai na (a rumour is just a rumour, is it not)? It is just random talk. I look forward to shooting for the film with Ananya,” he told Mirror Now. Asked if he’s dating anybody, the actor said, “I’m in a relationship with my work.”

To Aaj Tak he said, “People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself.”

A few weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan had admitted to having a crush on Kartik on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. Her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, joked that if he has money, he could take her. This led to the both of them being asked about each other. While Kartik said that he’d love to take her out for coffee, Sara said that she even had to take advice from mother Amrita Singh about this topic. “No, no, no...how much! I have said it everywhere. Itna bhi desparate nahi (I’m not that desperate). Mom said you must wait. So, I am waiting!” she told Box Office India.

Actor Ranveer Singh took special glee in making the two meet at the recent Lokmat Awards, which was captured on camera. In the video, Kartik and Sara can be seen shaking hands awkwardly, while Ranveer, playing cupid, got them to hold hands, and with a cheeky smile said, “Glad, you guys have met.”

Sara recently revealed that the only person she’s dated is Veer Pahariya, grandson of union minister Sushilkumar Shinde. It is, however, rumoured that she and Kartik are being considered to star opposite each other in a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif. Asked about the film, Kartik told Mumbai Mirror, “I can’t say anything right now. You’ll have to ask Imtiaz Ali About it.”

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 12:56 IST