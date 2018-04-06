Irrfan Khan rules Chinese box office, Hindi Medium earns Rs 63.06 crore in two days

Even as his latest film - Blackmail - hits Indian theatres, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is creating all the right noises in China. Hindi Medium was released in the country on Wednesday and after a record opening collection, it continued to impress audiences on day two, collecting Rs 63.06 crore within two days of its release. The film is already the highest opener Hindi film in China, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal (12.99 crore) and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 14.61).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “Content is King... Much like its performance in India, #HindiMedium witnesses a PHENOMENAL 83.63% GROWTH on Day 2 in China...Wed $ 3.42 mn Thu $ 6.28 mn Total: $ 9.70 million [₹ 63.06 cr] Approx ₹ 40.81 cr on Day 2... That’s a ROCKING START indeed!” Interestingly, the film, that also starred Saba Qamar and was directed by Saket Choudhary, earned mere Rs 12.56 crore in first two days after its Indian release.

He further wrote, “The MASSIVE START of #HindiMedium in China should encourage the makers of content-driven Indian films, which *don’t* ride on star power, to release their films in China... You never know what luck has in store for you!”

Directed by Saket Choudhary, Hindi Medium traces the struggles of Irrfan and Saba who want their daughter to get admitted to a good English medium school.

A sequel to Hindi Medium is already in the pipeline with Homi Adajania set to direct the new film.

