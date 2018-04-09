Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail earns Rs 11.42 crore in three days

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan is ruling both, Indian and the Chinese box office. While his Hindi Medium is making a killing in China, his latest film, Blackmail, is slowly picking up pace at the domestic box office.

Blackmail has earned Rs 11.42 crore in first three days. After a rather dull show on Friday, the film picked up on Saturday and continued the upward trend on Sunday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the films business figures: “#Black puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend... The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [₹ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count… Weekdays are crucial... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: ₹ 11.22 cr. India biz.”

Blackmail is a dark comedy that stars Kirti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh along with Irrfan.

Directed by Abhinav Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Blackmail released across 1860 screens in India and the film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 14 crore.

Irrfan’s previous release, Qarib Qarib Singlle, opened to rave reviews but it collected mere Rs 8.42 crore over the first weekend. His hit film, Hindi Medium, however, earned Rs 12.56 crore over the first weekend and went on to collect more than Rs 75 crore in the domestic market. The film was recently released in China and has already collected Rs 138 crore in four days.

