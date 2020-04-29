e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s childhood friend, an IPS officer, recalls how actor saved his life in school

Irrfan Khan’s childhood friend, an IPS officer, recalls how actor saved his life in school

IPS officer Haider Ali Zaidi remembered his childhood friend, actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:31 IST
Suresh Foujdar
Suresh Foujdar
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
Irrfan Khan with his childhood friend Bharatpur SP Haider Ali Zaidi.
Irrfan Khan with his childhood friend Bharatpur SP Haider Ali Zaidi.
         

Actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, four days after his mother Saeda Begum died in Jaipur. He had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Haider Ali Zaidi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bharatpur, was a childhood friend of the actor and they went to school and college together in Jaipur.

“I was shocked after hearing the information that my childhood friend is no more,” said the officer, who went to London to meet the actor when he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Khan and Zaidi were neighbours and went to school and college together in Jaipur. Khan held a Master of Arts in Urdu and Zaidi holds a Master of Arts in economics.

Haider Ali Zaidi and Irrfan Khan.
Haider Ali Zaidi and Irrfan Khan.

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

Sharing his memories with Khan, Zaidi said, “He is no more but I feel that he will call me right now or come here to meet me.” He revealed that the actor saved his life when he accidentally touched a live electric wire while returning from school. “He pushed me to save my life,” Zaidi said.

Khan had gone to Mumbai to join films after studying acting at the National School of Drama. During his struggling days, he often travelled in local trains on an empty stomach.

“I had always been in touch with him. We have lost a good actor and man,” said the IPS officer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news