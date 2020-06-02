‘It’s heartbreaking to see people discriminating against doctors’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST

To spread joy in the lives of doctors who are tirelessly working round the clock during the pandemic, Nushrat Bharucha has come up with a virtual chat session. She will be engaging in a discussion with a group of resident doctors, some of who haven’t met their families and friends for months and are quarantined at their homes. A source says, “She’ll be seen talking to them about their experience of working during the pandemic, fun stories they’ve come across in these tough times and some of their heartfelt moments.”

The actor believes that the chat will be a stress buster for the front-line workers. “The effort is to have fun, have a conversation and make things happier and lighter for them. I want to create an environment so that they can talk about anything that makes them feel better. I hope they get a little break from the seriousness and the difficulties they’re living and going through,” she shares.

Bharucha says that the session is her way of expressing gratitude and raising awareness about the circumstances they’re under during the crisis. “I want to make them feel like they aren’t alone and they’ve support from everyone. I’m sure that it’s terribly difficult for them because they’ve families and are still standing strong and putting their own lives at risk,” she says.

Talking about the discrimination being faced by doctors and healthcare staffs, she says, “It’s heart-breaking to watch people discriminate against them and treat them badly. If it wasn’t for them, we would’ve been in such a bad situation.”

The Dream Girl (2019) actor asserts that now is the time to bring the humanity in us to the fore. “When I walk into a hospital or a clinic, I look up to them to help me find solutions to every problem that I’ve. How can you ill-treat somebody who does everything they possibly can to save your lives? We, as human beings, are better than this and we should show it through our actions,” she concludes.