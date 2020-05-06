e-paper
Jackie Shroff: My and Rishi Kapoor’s wish to share screen space together will never come true now

Though Jackie Shroff and late actor Rishi Kapoor have had the chance to be cast in a same film a few times, somehow they never had scenes together in all these years and Shroff regrets that wish remains unfulfilled.

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:46 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Jackie Shroff says seeing late actor Rishi Kapoor for the first time was like a fan moment.
Actor Jackie Shroff shared a great camaraderie with the late actor Rishi Kapoor off-screen, but when it comes to their wish to share the frame together on-screen, it remains unfulfilled despite having worked in films like Azaad Desh Ke Gulam (1990), Aurangzeb (2013) and Chalk n Duster (2016).

Deeply saddened by Kapoor’s demise, Shroff shares, “Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.’ Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown.”

Going down memory lane, the 63-year-old recalls the time when he first saw Kapoor and was awestruck by his personality and aura.

 

“I remember his film Bobby (1973) had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wao, Rishi Kapoor!’ I wasn’t an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie,” recounts Shroff.

From his dressing style to acting, Shroff says he loved everything about Kapoor. “I couldn’t do what he could. Neither I could dance like him nor romance,” he says, adding, “He would meet people with a big warm hug and was so jovial and always sharing good vibes. I could always feel that affection from a senior not just for myself but for Tiger (son, Tiger Shroff) as well. We would ring up and discuss Tiger’s performance in his recent movies. Coming from him really meant a lot to me.”

Now that Kapoor is gone, Shroff feels that this void can never be filled, and says, “He is embedded deeply in my heart forever.”

