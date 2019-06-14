Today in New Delhi, India
Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty join John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi for Sanjay Gupta’s ‘most ambitious film’, gangster drama Mumbai Saga

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi will star alongside Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta has called his upcoming gangster drama his ‘’most ambitious film’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Jackie Shroff,Suniel Shetty,Sanjay gupta
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for Mumbai Saga.

Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been roped in to star along side John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, to be directed by Sanjay Gupta, also features Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, said his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date. “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen,” Gupta said in a statement.

Also read: Kareena grooves to High Heels in Dance India Dance promo. Watch

The movie will be produced by Kumar’s T-Series banner. “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table,” Bhushan said.

Set in the 1980s-’90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

It will go on floors next month and is likely to release in 2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 10:00 IST

