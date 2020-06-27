Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘Watching his film is not going to be easy’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:14 IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, and mentioned how it won’t be easy for her to watch it. The film will release online on July 24.

She wrote: “His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara.” Jacqueline and Sushant worked together in their Netflix film, Drive.

It was earlier announced that Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara would be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform would make the movie available to even non-subscribers.

Sushant died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14 at the age of 34. Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director and Rajput’s industry friend Mukesh Chhabra. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios. Mukesh said he never imagined he would release the film without Rajput.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s school pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor, Shah Rukh Khan seen shooting in his balcony

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” the director said at the time of the announcement.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more