Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on dealing with 'major anxiety', reveals what helped her overcome it

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on dealing with ‘major anxiety’, reveals what helped her overcome it

Jacqueline Fernandez said that she was struggling with anxiety in the past few weeks but yoga helped her overcome it.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jacqueline Fernandez says the last few weeks were difficult for her.
Jacqueline Fernandez says the last few weeks were difficult for her.
         

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her struggle with ‘major anxiety’ in the recent past and how yoga helped her overcome it. She shared a video of her yoga session and credited it with teaching her how to be grateful for life.

“I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone! Namaste,” her caption read. “Nice mam I will really try it,” one fan commented on her Instagram post. “You are super motivating,” another wrote.

 

Also read: Anushka Sharma shows how Virat Kohli ensures ‘measured eating’ in their house

Earlier this year, in an interview with HT Brunch, Jacqueline said that though she is always perceived as being cheerful, that is not the case. Talking about a low phase she went through a few years ago, she said, “Sometimes you find yourself crying for no reason. Some days you don’t want to get out of bed. You are in a state of numbness and you can’t shake yourself out of it. Only when you go through it do you realise how depression actually feels. Nothing prepares you for it.”

Jacqueline added that her ambitiousness and love for work pulled her out of this phase. “Honestly for me what really helped is the fact that I’m way too obsessed with my work and things I want to achieve in my life. So one day I thought, wait a minute, this is really unproductive. So that saved me,” she said.

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She also kept herself busy during the lockdown. She collaborated with Salman Khan for his music video - Tere Bina - which was shot at his farmhouse in Panvel. Apart from starring in the video, she was also in charge of the lighting. Salman, meanwhile, was the singer as well as the director of the music video.

