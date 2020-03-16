e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez’s yoga sessions are perfect fitness regime as gyms close in Mumbai, watch videos

Jacqueline Fernandez’s yoga sessions are perfect fitness regime as gyms close in Mumbai, watch videos

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared videos of her yoga sessions, suggesting that fans must utilise their time in exercising, given that gyms have also been closed in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Jacqueline Fernandez shares videos of her yoga sessions.
Jacqueline Fernandez shares videos of her yoga sessions.
         

Even as gyms close across Mumbai, Delhi and Haryana amidst coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has the perfect replacement for fitness regime - her yoga sessions.

The actor on Monday morning shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, with some relaxing music playing in the background. Of course, Jackie looks hot and fit as ever in short pink frock!

Jacqueline captioned one of the videos: “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!” In another video, she can be seen deep breathing. “Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!” she captioned it.

 

 

Fans are in love with Jacqueline’s fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. Fans also appreciated her “sexy” figure.

Also read: Did gym open specially for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput amid coronavirus lockdown? Owner answers

On the work front, Jacqueline’s latest release is a music video of the T-Series single Mere angane mein, where she features alongside Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news