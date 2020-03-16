Jacqueline Fernandez’s yoga sessions are perfect fitness regime as gyms close in Mumbai, watch videos

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:50 IST

Even as gyms close across Mumbai, Delhi and Haryana amidst coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has the perfect replacement for fitness regime - her yoga sessions.

The actor on Monday morning shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, with some relaxing music playing in the background. Of course, Jackie looks hot and fit as ever in short pink frock!

Jacqueline captioned one of the videos: “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!” In another video, she can be seen deep breathing. “Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!” she captioned it.

Fans are in love with Jacqueline’s fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. Fans also appreciated her “sexy” figure.

On the work front, Jacqueline’s latest release is a music video of the T-Series single Mere angane mein, where she features alongside Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame.

