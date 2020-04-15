Jacqueline Fernandez threatens Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Keh ke loongi’; announces Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer’s premiere. Watch

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. On Wednesday, Jacqueline and Manoj recorded a video on Instagram which was unveiled on Netflix’s page.

As the video opens, we see Manoj on a chat window talking to Jacqueline, who stands in front of a mirror, seeing different gowns. She asks him for his opinion. Manoj is a little baffled and asks her as to why is doing it? After all, isn’t there a lockdown everywhere? She tells him there is a world premiere, to which he asks “which premiere?”. Jacqueline is shocked that he doesn’t recall about their film’s premiere. She threatens him using a dialogue from his film Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Keh ke loongi’. Manoj bursts out laughing and reveals that the world premiere of Mrs Serial Killer will be held on May 1.

Mrs Serial Killer stars Jacqueline, Manoj and Mohit Raina in the lead roles and is about a woman who becomes a serial killer to save her husband, who is in jail. Manoj has finished shooting for Amazon’s Prime’s hit series, The Family Man. Director Raj Nidimoru, one half of the duo Raj and DK behind The Family Man, told PTI that working on the second season of the critically acclaimed web-series was a challenge.

The directors finished shooting the upcoming chapter in the Amazon Original Series early this month. The Family Man follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The first season received an overwhelming response from audiences in India and abroad. “It is a tall order. This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up,” Raj told PTI.

Manoj is currently stuck in Uttarakhand, where he had gone for the shoot of one of his upcoming films. He, alongwith his family, actor Deepak Dobriyal and the crew of the film had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors came to Ramgarh, around 45 km from here, on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains.Veteran actor Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home.

