Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter channel fresh-faced charm on mag cover. See photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are on a promotional spree for their film Dhadak and they come armed with the charm that only newcomers have. Millennials that they are, Janhvi and Ishaan balance their Bollywood-readiness with a fair share on enthusiasm and innocence.

The two young actors are making their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak, which is a remake of the hit Marathi film, Sairat. The onscreen couple posed for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Ishaan Khatter is seen in a checkered brown suit and pants while Janhvi is wearing a pretty red skirt and white sleeveless top. The two actor have been spending a great deal of time together and their bond is visible in the video stories that the two share on social media sites.

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is slated to release in theatres on July 20 and has music directed by Ajay-Atul. The teaser of the film received criticism for glamourising the original story and underplaying the caste difference that was portrayed in the original film. The song titled Zingaat has also been panned by many with the audience voting in favour of the original Marathi version.

Follow @htshowbiz for more