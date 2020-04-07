Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi holds her hand with teeth to prevent her from going out: ‘This is how she does it’

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:50 IST

Janhvi Kapoor is living in isolation with her sister Khushi Kapoor and the two have been using the opportunity to spend some quality time together. The actor has shared a funny video in her Instagram stories showing how Khushi prevents her from going out during lockdown.

Khushi had enrolled in a filmmaking course in New York last year but came down to India as coronavirus outbreak brought the world to a standstill. In the video, Khushi can be seen holding Janhvi’s hand between her teeth. Janhvi says, “This is how my system makes sure I don’t go anywhere and spend time with her. This is how she does it. Let me move.” Both of them can be seen in a playful mood as they enjoy their time together.

Janhvi had earlier shared glimpses from her painting session. She also shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen sitting alongside her various paintings. “Self isolation productivity... #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona,” she captioned the post.

Janhvi Kapoor shows her paintings.

She had earlier shared pictures and videos as she sat to paint. While she was seen sitting alongside her piece of art, Khushi was either seen enjoying noodles or playing with paint by writing her name on her forehead or making a cat face with colours.

A few days ago, Janhvi had shared a post about things she learnt during her stay in isolation. She’d written, “’I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I’ve learnt that I’m a better painter in my head than in real life. I’ve learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I’ve learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world.”

She also wrote, “I’ve learnt to value the food that I eat. It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing If our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone’s risking their health every time they go to buy

