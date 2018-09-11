Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi twin in white, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan begin Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

While the entire world may be drenched in mid-week blues, our Bollywood stars are not concerned with it. Tuesday brought in a tonne of fun and excitement for the stars who were seen out and about in Mumbai by the paparazzi.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan promoted their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga Made In India in a special new manner. The stars, dressed in their best ethnic outfits, welcomed a green and environment friendly Ganesha this year. Anushka was seen in a black anarkali with white stripes and big dangling earrings. Varun wore a light yellow kurta.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan at Ganesha Chaturthi event on Tuesday. (Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan welcome an environment friendly Ganesha for Ganesha Chaturthi this year. (Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their recent holiday together. Boney was seen in his staple sweats and both Janvhi and Khushi wore white T-shirts.

Boney Kapoor with daughter Janvhi and Khushi at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted at the airport was Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and The Label Life’s Sussanne Khan. She was seen with a friend and looked good in trendy athleisure wear.

The stars of upcoming move Loveratri, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain were also seen at a promotional event for the film. Warina was seen in a plaid off-shoulder top and white jeans while Aayush wore a red T-shirt and blue denims.

Nushrat Barucha of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety showed off her taut tummy outside her gym as she flashed a pretty smile for the cameras. Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in a pink kurta-pyjama combo at the airport and Kalki Koechlin was seen bonding with a group of students from St. Xaviers.

Neha Dhupia, pregnant with her first baby, was also spotted as she arrive to record another session of #NoFilterNeha. See their pics here:

Sussanne Khan at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Kalki Koechlin with a group of students from Mumbai’s St Xavier college. (Viral Bhayani)

Kalki Koechlin at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

Warina Hussain with her Loveratri co-star Aayush Sharma. (Viral Bhayani)

Neha Dhupa with rapper Badshah at the recording session for #NoFilterNeha. (Viral Bhayani)

Nushrat Barucha outside her gym. (Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan spotted at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:24 IST