Janhvi Kapoor teases assistant director Shanaya Kapoor as they resume work on Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. See pic

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:33 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has resumed shooting of her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl in which she plays the title role of pilot Gunjan Saxena. Her cousin and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is an assistant director on the film and has been accompanying her to various shooting locations. Janhvi has now shared a new picture of Shanaya standing outside her vanity van and captioned it, “OMG chop chop chop.”

While Janhvi didn’t share her look from the sets of the film, Shanaya is seen in a plain white tee and black jeggings paired with a black cap.

Shanaya Kapoor on sets of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl.

Earlier, Sanjay had shared a picture of Shanaya sweating it out in the sun. He posted it with the caption, “My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry.”

Talking about her gearing up to make a career in Bollywood, Sanjay recently told PTI in an interview, “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody’s daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead.”

Recently, a video of Shanaya belly dancing to drum beats had gone viral. Belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja had shared a video of their performance in black costumes on her Instagram account. Shanaya’s fans were elated to watch her belly dancing and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Shanaya aahhh!! Next sensational actress from Kapoor legacy for sure.” Another commented, “What a performance.”

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi and will hit screens on March 13 next year. It is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The posters of the film are already out and received a positive response.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 12:31 IST