Janhvi Kapoor tells paparazzi she dresses up for gym so they could click her pics. Watch her confession

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently complained about having to wear new outfits to gym everyday for paparazzi and it looks there she has another actor who feels the same. Kareena’s Takht co-star Janhvi Kapoor had a funny interaction with the paparazzi on Friday and told them she has to dress up for gym every day so they could click her pictures.

“Gym se zaada aap logon ke liye tyaar hoke aati hu (More than the gym, I dress up for you),” she told the photographers gathered outside her gym as she stepped out of her car. She was seen in grey leggings and a grey crop top.

On her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, filmmaker and host Karan Johar had asked Kareena if she invited paparazzi to click her pics outside her gym. “I don’t need to; I am telling them don’t come please. I don’t have any more gym clothes. I only have pyjamas now,” she had said. Kareena and Janhvi’s gym looks are often heavily shared by their fanpages on social media.

Other than these two, the paparazzi also loves to click Kareena’s son Taimur and Janhvi’s sister Khushi. She was seen yesterday outside her home in a de-glam avatar, sporting the simplest pair or pyjama and a big smile on her face.

Kareena and Janhvi will soon be seen together in Karan’s upcoming directorial, Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It will begin shooting later this year and release next year.

Janhvi is currently shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi. Kareena is shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar.

