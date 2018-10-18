Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor cheer for brother Arjun Kapoor at Namaste England screening. See pics

Given that actor Arjun Kapoor’s new film Namaste England released on Thursday, his sisters came together in a big way to show their love and support for their elder brother. On Wednesday, actor Janhvi Kapoor joined sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor at the special screening of Arjun and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England in Mumbai. The paparazzi at the event captured several snapshots of the Kapoor girls enjoying their time together.

Out of all the celebrity siblings in Bollywood, it’s tough to find a pair who can match Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s cuteness. Case in point: Their appearance at the Namaste England screening. Ever the sweet sisters, the siblings were their half-sister Anshula’s date for the night, supporting her each and every step of the way.

One of the best videos from the evening is that of Janhvi joking with the paparazzi post the screening, in which she made sure to give a shoutout to a photographer she knew personally. All in all, it looked like the Kapoor sisters were having a lot of fun.

Janhvi and Khushi’s mother and veteran actor Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai of a cardiac arrest. Post her untimely death, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s children from his pervious marriage, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor, have stood by Janhvi and Khushi, every step of the way. The four now share a close bond, offer a strong support system for one another and are often spotted together at dinners and parties.

Recently, Janhvi and Arjun shot for the sixth season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. On the show, Arjun reportedly mentioned how he thinks he had known Janhvi all her life.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:09 IST