A shy Khushi Kapoor will remind you of her late mother Sridevi. See pic

For our favourite folks in Bollywood, it was yet another busy day with film promotions hogging limelight. The teams of Badhaai Ho, Helicopter Eela and Namaste England coming out in full force to woo the audience. Badhaai Ho’s team of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao come out for an event where 50 expectant mothers had a baby shower. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra too were out promoting their film.

At the airport, pretty ladies Sushmita Sen and Nushrat Bharucha were spotted, wearing big smiles.

Two young ladies, who are not actors yet, too have been garnering a lot of attention. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi wore a shy smile as she was spotted in her casual attire while soon-to-be-launched actor Tara Sutaria was seen in Mumbai. Stunning beauty Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at Bastian in Bandra while Swara Bhaskar channelled her inner diva in a black and white monochrome sari and blouse combination.

Not to be left behind Sonakshi Sinha stun on the ramp in a clingy and shimmery black gown, while Soha Ali Khan and Shriya Saran were spotted at an event in Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai.

The soon-to-be-launched Tara Sutaria.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor promote Namaste England.

Airport look: Nushrat Bharucha

Swara Bhaskar in a glamorous avatar.

The pristine beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari.

Soha Ali Khan and Shriya Saran at a Vicks’ event in Mumbai.

Age hasn’t touched Sushmita Sen, it seems.

Sonakshi Sinha in an ultra glamorous avatar.

