Janhvi, Khushi have found the ideal big brother in Arjun Kapoor. See pics

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi, the lovely daughters of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, have been bonding big time with stepbrother and sister combine, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Ever since the sad demise of late actor Sridevi, the bond between the four siblings has become very visible.

Latest pictures of Janhvi and Khushi, which are all over the internet, show them entering a housing complex along with their dad, Boney. While Khushi keeps it simple in a monochrome pair of a shirt and a trouser, Janhvi can be seen in an off-white outfit.

What’s noteworthy is that relationship between Sridevi and her household and that of Boney’s children from his first marriage have over time moved from being cold to cordial. However, the untimely death of the late Bollywood and Kollywood actor-diva, led to further melting of hearts. It has been extensively reportedly how Anshula stood as a solid support for the girls when the news broke out that Sridevi had passed away in a Dubai hotel on February 24 this year. Arjun, on his part, has been his bereaved father’s sheet anchor -- being by his side in Boney’s hardest hour. He joined his father to Dubai to bring back the mortal remains of the late actor too.

On work front, Janhvi is shooting for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed Dhadak. Said to be an adaptation/remake of hit Marathi drama, Sairat, it will also see Shahid Kapoor’s kid brother, Ishaan Khatter, make his Bollywood debut. The actor has already made his acting debut in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017).

Arjun, meanwhile, has his hands full with four projects. These include Panipat, Kaneda, Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

