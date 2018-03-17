The united family: Boney Kapoor, son Arjun bond well. See pics and videos

The death of Bollywood actor Sridevi has brought Boney Kapoor and his four children really close. While Arjun Kapoor was seen with Boney in Dubai while they were preparing to bring Sridevi’s mortal remains back to India, Boney’s daughter Anshula came down heavily on trolls who criticised Janhvi for posting birthday pictures.

Looks like the warmth in the family during tough times is only growing.

On Friday, Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at Arjun’s home. In one of the videos doing rounds on social media, Boney can be seen hugging his son, even planting a peck on his cheek.

Also present were Arjun’s cousin, Mohit Marwah and his wife, Antara. It was Mohit’s wedding in Dubai that Sridevi had gone to attend.

While Arjun and his sister Anjula are Boney’s children from his first marriage (to late Mona Kapoor), Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi’s kids. The actor died in Dubai on February 24, after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub.

The sudden passing away of the late actor sent shock waves in the industry. With several lakhs of people in attendance, her funeral was among the biggest Mumbai has seen in a while. Mohammed Rafi (July 1980: around a million mourners) and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna (July 2012: a little less than a million mourners) had, in the past, drawn similar crowds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more