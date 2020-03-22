Janta curfew: Alia Bhatt tells fans to kill time with selfies, Suniel Shetty shares video of a deserted Marine Drive

bollywood

With the ‘janta curfew’ imposed in the country, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to spend the day at home and urge others to do so. Making her Instafam go ‘awww,’ actor Alia Bhatt shared a selfie from her house, wearing a cute panda-print night suit and asked people to stay safe. “Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody,” Bhatt wrote in the caption.

Actor Suniel Shetty shared an interesting video of Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, completely deserted on Sunday morning. “ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO Flag of India!!! MARINE DRIVE,” he wrote.

Anupam Kher also shared similar pictures of the city and wrote, “My dear fellow Indians !! Hope #JantaCurfewMarch22 is as successful in your city as it is in Mumbai. Send me the pics of your city, street or your area. Would love to retweet some of them. Do mention your city.”

In an attempt to raise awareness and have fun with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh used the medium of TikTok. The actor along with his star wife made a TikTok video in which they are seen asking people to stay home. “Ghar par rahiye, swasth rahiye,” said Deshmukh in the video while Genelia follows with, “India fights corona.”

Actor Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the balcony of her Mumbai’s Khar situated house. “Home, Hope everyone is keeping themselves safe and healthy ... #Peace #Quiet #StayAtHome,” Chopra wrote in the caption.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also urged people to ‘heal the world’ by staying at home and posted her selfie slaying the no make-up look. “#HealTheWorld There is always a silver lining... always. The world is healing. We’re all closer despite the distance... In kindness, in care, in responsibility, our priorities and most importantly in our love,” the Wazir actor captioned her post. She also shared the details regarding ‘janta curfew’ in the caption as she wrote, “We’re in this together, doing all we can to protect our one big family.#StaySafe #StayHome #JantaCurfew 22.03.2020, 7:00am-9:00pm.”

Dia Mirza shared a selfie and wrote, “Stay at home. Its the best thing to do for the sake of everyone’s health. Also, we are lucky to have the privilege to be home comfortably. There are many out there working to protect lives and provide us our essentials, BIG RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TO ALL #JantaCurfewMarch22.”

Twinkle Khanna retweeted someone’s tweet about the silent streets and the chirping birds and tweeted, “This #JuntaCurfew is really working for me.” Mini Mathur wrote “Can actually hear the birds chirp & sing in mumbai today. The #jantacurfew has allowed us to hear sounds that were drowned by the din of the racing tracks of life. Stay home till tom morning folks. Break the chain.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of the beach from her home and captioned it, “Hi from home! (sorry for the badly balanced single hand video takin).” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ‘Janta curfew’ today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

