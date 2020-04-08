Jeetendra celebrates 78th birthday with family, grandsons Laksshya and Ravie Kapoor. Watch

bollywood

All of Bollywood is under lockdown but that hasn’t meant that celebrations have spotted altogether. Veteran Jeetendra’s family came together to celebrate his 78th birthday in an intimate style.

Both Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor took to social media to share pictures and videos from the celebrations. Sharing a video, Ekta wrote: “Happy bday papa. A quite bday but special one !” In the video, Ekta is carrying her little son Ravie as the rest of the family prepares to cut the cake.

A number of celebrities posted Happy Birthday messages on the post -- Neena Gupta wrote “Great guy ur dad” while Shweta Tiwari wrote “Happiest Birthday to Uncle”. Urvashi Dholakia said “Happyyyy birthday” while actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Happy birthday Jeetu Sahab”. Ekta also shared short clips from the celebrations in her Instagram stories. In one of them, Ekta is singing the Happy Birthday song.

Tusshar, sharing a group picture of the family around the birthday cake, simply added a cake emoji in the caption. In it, Jeetendra and his wife Shobha cut the cake. Earlier in the day, both his children had posted warm messages for their father. Actor Anil Kapoor too posted a birthday wish for the actor. He shared a throwback picture of the actor along with him. The picture seems to be from the 90s, where both the actors are seen smiling for the camera as they pose.

Along with the throwback picture, he wrote, “Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!”

On Tuesday morning, Ekta had written: “Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you!”

Tusshar Kapoor also showered well wishes on the ‘Himmatwala’ actor on Twitter by sharing a collage made by picture and clips of his father cherishing some family moments. He wrote, “Happy birthday papa! Thank you on his behalf for all the wishes from his fans, well-wishers and the Bollywood handles!”

