Jiah Khan’s life and death to be turned into documentary series: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:59 IST

Late actor Jiah Khan’s and her mysterious death may soon be turned into a documentary series, reports suggest. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that a British television broadcaster has planned a three-part documentary series on the death of Jiah Khan.

“It’s too early for us to say anything about the documentary,” the tabloid quoted one of the film’s co-ordinators as saying.

Also read: Katrina turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013, and actor Sooraj Pancholi was later arrested for abetment of suicide by Mumbai Police. She was just 25. However, Jiah’s mother Rabia has claimed that her daughter’s death was not a suicide but a homicide.

This won’t be the first time that Jiah’s controversial death found its way to the screen. TV series Yeh Hai Ashiqui was said to be loosely based on her life and popular crime show Crime Patrol also dedicated one episode to her death.

Sooraj, who stayed silent on the allegations for long, wrote a long and emotional post on Instagram last year. It was his birthday when he decided to share his feelings with the world. He said he hopes the trail would soon come to a fair end.

“Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it’s taken longer than expected. I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but i’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation,” he had written.

Jiah made a grand entry in the film industry with Ram Goapl Varma’s Nishabd where she was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She was also seen in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 10:59 IST