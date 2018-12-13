Jiah Khan’s death probe: Actor’s building CCTV footage not tampered,says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that probed Bollywood actress Jiah Khan’s suicide has ruled out any tampering of the CCTV footage at her society building.

The actress was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013, following which actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetment of suicide by Mumbai Police. Jiah’s mother, Rabia, claimed that her daughter’s death was not a suicide but a homicide.

She alleged that her daughter was first strangulated and then hung to make it look like she had committed suicide. She claimed the building’s CCTV footage would prove the presence of suspects.

The CBI on Wednesday submitted the report of the forensic lab on examination of the CDs containing CCTV footage of Khan’s society. The report was submitted on the order of the Bombay high court on the petition of Rabia, who claimed the footage had been tampered with.

The late actress’ mother had directed blame at Khan’s then boyfriend Sooraj and his father Aditya Pancholi.

CBI, which probed the case after Khar police too ruled out that Khan was murdered, called it a case of suicide in their final report filed two years ago.

Now, the central agency has also ruled out tampering of the CCTV footage with the finding of the forensic lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“Edits/alterations/modifications were not observed within the CCTV footages presented in the hard disk,” reads the report from the Directorate of Forensic Science, Gandhinagar.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:13 IST