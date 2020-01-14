e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, study political issues first: Ramdev

Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, study political issues first: Ramdev

Padukone has been drawing flak from right wing leaders and trolls for expressing solidarity with the students on the JNU campus in New Delhi who were protesting against the January 5 violence.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore
During his time in Indore, Ramdev also talked about the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that he strongly supports it.
During his time in Indore, Ramdev also talked about the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that he strongly supports it.
         

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday said Deepika Padukone should get herself acquainted with socio-political issues in the country before taking any “big decisions” and should appoint people like him as her advisors, who will give her a “fair insight” into vital issues.

Padukone has been drawing flak from right wing leaders and trolls for expressing solidarity with the students on the JNU campus in New Delhi who were protesting against the January 5 violence.

“Deepika’s efficiency as an actor is a different ball game. However, she should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country. After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions,” Ramdev told reporters in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

I feel that Deepika Padukone should have persons like Swami Ramdev for the right piece of advice, he quipped.

Strongly supporting the new citizenship act, Ramdev said that even those people who do not even know the full form of the CAA are using “foul language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The prime minister and the home minister have said that the law was not meant to snatch citizenship but rather to grant it, but people are still igniting fires over it,” he said.

Ramdev said some people are creating chaos over the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“They are even raising slogans for ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’. Where did this slogan come from? Such protests are tarnishing the image of the country and its institutions,” he alleged.

Ramdev claimed two crore people are living in India illegally.

“No country can be permitted to be used as a dumping yard. No illegal citizen should be allowed to live in India.

If protesters opposing the proposed NRC have any alternative proposal, they should come forward with it,” he said.

Hailing Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Ramdev said the Indian freedom struggle was incomplete without the former.

“To tarnish the whole character of a person for just one or two things is an extremely shallow act,” he said.

When asked about Congress leaders terming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Indira Gandhi, he said, “If a grandchild emerges like her grandmother, then that trait fetches glory to the entire clan, and we will welcome it”.

He said the Opposition should be as strong as the ruling party for making democracy robust.

Ramdev demanded the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be annexed to India.

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
trending topics
CAAP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Delhi gangrapeJEE Main 2020 answer keyBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik Roshan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news