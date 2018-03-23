Juhi Chawla on the spotlight on daughter Jhanvi: Parents put pressure on their kids, I have never done it

Actor Juhi Chawla’s 17-year-old daughter, Jhanvi, recently made headlines when she was present at the Indian Premier League auction, bagging the best players for Kolkata Knight Riders (the team is co-owned by Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta). Unlike the general notion of a star kid willing to take up acting in future, or star parents wishing that their kids carry their legacy forward, Juhi says she did not wish any such thing.

“There is too much of the parenting stuff going on these days. Parents put pressure and interfere with what they [their kids] are doing, which I think is highly unnecessary. That is not something that I have ever done with my kids,” says Juhi, who also has a 14-year-old son Arjun. The actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film Chalk n Duster (2016) feels that giving one’s children an environment of support is one of the best forms of encouragement.

“Stop the overparenting please and let the kids be. So long as they are happy doing what they want to do it’s all good. Their strength should be encouraged, and as a parent we have to be there for them, support them and allow them to fly. I don’t remember my parents telling me what to do. I just remember that my father wanted to me study a lot,” shares the actor.

Juhi, who is currently shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and a psychological thriller, is happy that she can use her status as a celebrity to influence people in the right direction. “Having a certain stature in the industry, when I say something it reaches people and I feel blessed that I can use it to my advantage. Though I have to say, whatever I say, I truly believe in it,” says the actor.

