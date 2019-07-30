July box office report: Kabir Singh, Judgementall Hai Kya, Super 30, Disney bring in Rs 500 cr in a month

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:59 IST

July turned out to be a stunning month for movie lovers and theatre owners in India. While two Bollywood films -- Kabir Singh and Super 30 -- registered a collection of more than Rs 100 crore, two Hollywood films -- The Lion King and Spider-Man: Far From Home -- also joined the Rs 100 crore club in July. This week’s release, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya has also opened strong.

Kabir Singh’s Rs 275 cr story

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh was criticised for its glorification of abuse in relationships.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which released last month on June 21, earned another Rs 141 crore in July, taking its collection toRs 275 crore.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave weekly break-up of the film. “#KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr | Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr | Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr | Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr | Week 5: ₹ 8.10 cr | Weekend 6: ₹ 1.60 cr| Total: ₹ 275.96 cr,” he wrote in a tweet.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also made the original. The film tells the story of medical student who sinks deep into the web of alcoholism and drug addiction when his girlfriend is married to someone else. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Kabir Singh is currently the 10th most successful Hindi film ever and is just Rs 9 crore away from overthrowing Dhoom 3 from ninth position. It is also the most successful film of the year in India after Avenger: Endgame, which made Rs 373 crore.

Also read: Govinda says he suggested Avatar’s title to James Cameron

Super 30 is in Rs 100-cr club

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 also managed a haul of Rs 125 crore in 18 days. The film, which released on July 12, earned Rs 75 crore in its first week, Rs 37 crore in second and Rs 12 crore in third. It is based on the life of Bihari mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches 30 underprivileged students each year to clear the IIT-JEE examinations. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Article 15 impresses

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a police officer in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 also registered great business. It opened at 4.79 crore on Jun 28 and went on to collect Rs 19.84 crore over its first weekend. However, Article 15 opened during the World Cup that probably affected its business. It made a total ofRs 64 crore.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident in which two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The movie sheds light on caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents

Judgementall Hai Kya’s steady opening

Kangana Ranaut in Judgementall Hai Kya.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya has also joined the race. The film, which release just last Friday, has made Rs 21.5 crore in four days. It opened low with a collection of Rs 4.5 crore on Friday but made Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. According to a Box Office India report, the film made just Rs 2.25 crore on Monday.

Judgementall Hai Kya is about two murder suspects - Kangana as Bobby and Rajkummar as Keshav. The film has received rave reviews from critics.

Spider-Man Far From Home, Lion King prove Hollywood’s here to stay

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second instalment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame follow-up, Spider-Man: Far From Home was also a hit with fans. It has entered the Rs 100-croreclub in the Indian box-office. Globally, the film has swung past the $1 billion mark, becoming the first instalment in the franchise to do so.

The Jon Watts directorial released in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The nett box-office collection Indian stands at Rs 84 crore after three weeks.

The Lion King is a remake of Disney classic.

Another Disney product, Jon Favreau’s The Lion King also roared past the Rs 100 crore mark. The remake raked in a total ofRs 114 croreover the second weekend and became the fourth Disney India film to cross Rs 100 crore after The Jungle Book, Avengers Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It is also the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 30 crore over the second weekend after Avengers: Endgame.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:15 IST