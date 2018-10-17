Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal and his elephants offer a visual delight

The much awaited teaser of the film Junglee has been released and it instantly reminds us of the popular Disney characters Mowgli and Tarzan, in addition to the timeless Bollywood film, Haathi Mere Saathi, that had Rajesh Khanna in the central role.

The captivating Junglee teaser is a visual delight and takes the viewers straight to the depths of a jungle. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, the film revolves around a veterinarian, who comes to the rescue of his elephant friends against the poachers who attack his father’s elephant reserve.

Directed by Chuck Russell, known for films such as the Jim Carrey-starrer The Mask and Scorpion King. Vidyut has been out of the media gaze for quite some time as he had been working hard on the film. It has been shot at real locations and promises some never seen before action and adventure.

Russell had told Times of India in an interview, “My goal is to make a film that is true to India, but uses the music, dance and the wonderful artists in Bollywood to tell a universal story about returning to the natural world.” He added, “I am familiar with Ganesha from the incredible artwork I’ve seen,” while referring to the glimpse of Ganesha in the appealing teaser.

Vidyut was recently named among the six top martial artists around the globe by a US agency. The actor underwent training to attain the desired physique for the film. Besides martial arts, Vidyut had also trained with an elephant whisperer and a mahout to communicate and interact with the elephants.

