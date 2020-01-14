Kabir Khan erroneously says India never won a World Cup match before 1983, Twitter schools him

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:29 IST

Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a faux pas regarding cricket facts in a recent interview and fans of the sport have taken it upon themselves to correct him. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir said India had never won a World Cup match before 1983, which turns out to be untrue.

Talking about how Indian cricket team was seen as a bunch of underdogs back in 1983 by the English press, Kabir said the expectations from the team were very low. “Till ‘83, India had never won a singe match in the history of World Cup. And the World cup had been on since 1975. Also,West Indies had not lost single match in the history of the World Cup till then. The first match of the World Cup in 83 was India vs West Indies where they actually defeated the West Indies, which was the big upset,” he said in the interview.

Contrary to what he said, India did win a match during the 1975 World Cup, against East Africa. India won the match with 10 wickets.

The erroneous statement pricked crickets fans even more as Kabir is currently in-charge of 83, a film based on Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win in 1983. Many of them took to Twitter to correct Kabir.

“Do you even know what are you talking about ??,” wrote one. Another shared the facts, “India has won before 83 also bina knowledge ke kaahe movie bana e lag jaate ho. Ye toh pata hoga na ke India ki taraf se first hat-trick kisne li thi ya wo bhi ni pata n then ur making movie on cricket. (Why are you making movies without any knowledge? Do you even know who got the first hattrick from India?) Bollywood again becoming best at being dumb,” wrote another.

Check out more tweets:

The 1975 East African team after listening to this pic.twitter.com/fCAtTq6Emr — Nihal Anand (@nihalishungry) January 13, 2020

Or ye aadmi #83 WC pe film bana rha hain😂😂

Toh dosto aap film se kya kya umeed kar sakte hain...movie ek dum true story pe bani hogi😂😂...agar aapko action scenes bhi dikh jaaye to jhuth mat samjhna usko😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ggM4sShpa — 🐐Allrounder #Hit-Man #ABD (@Feku06580507) January 13, 2020

Moron doesn’t know India beat EA in 1975. — anthonyG (@anthony25967429) January 13, 2020

What rubbish? India had won a match against East Africa in 1975 world cup. Here is score card of the match.https://t.co/1pYvSNkPjA — Vishal 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) January 13, 2020

‘83 is based on Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain, has Ranveer Singh essaying his role. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

