e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Kabir Khan erroneously says India never won a World Cup match before 1983, Twitter schools him

Kabir Khan erroneously says India never won a World Cup match before 1983, Twitter schools him

Kabir Khan mistakenly said that India never won a match in the World Cups before 1983. Twitter came back with facts.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kabir Khan is directing ‘83 with Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Kabir Khan is directing ‘83 with Ranveer Singh in the lead.
         

Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a faux pas regarding cricket facts in a recent interview and fans of the sport have taken it upon themselves to correct him. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir said India had never won a World Cup match before 1983, which turns out to be untrue.

Talking about how Indian cricket team was seen as a bunch of underdogs back in 1983 by the English press, Kabir said the expectations from the team were very low. “Till ‘83, India had never won a singe match in the history of World Cup. And the World cup had been on since 1975. Also,West Indies had not lost single match in the history of the World Cup till then. The first match of the World Cup in 83 was India vs West Indies where they actually defeated the West Indies, which was the big upset,” he said in the interview.

Contrary to what he said, India did win a match during the 1975 World Cup, against East Africa. India won the match with 10 wickets.

The erroneous statement pricked crickets fans even more as Kabir is currently in-charge of 83, a film based on Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win in 1983. Many of them took to Twitter to correct Kabir.

“Do you even know what are you talking about ??,” wrote one. Another shared the facts, “India has won before 83 also bina knowledge ke kaahe movie bana e lag jaate ho. Ye toh pata hoga na ke India ki taraf se first hat-trick kisne li thi ya wo bhi ni pata n then ur making movie on cricket. (Why are you making movies without any knowledge? Do you even know who got the first hattrick from India?) Bollywood again becoming best at being dumb,” wrote another.

Check out more tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

‘83 is based on Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain, has Ranveer Singh essaying his role. It also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties; Australia steady in chase
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties; Australia steady in chase
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news