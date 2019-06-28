Kabir Singh box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor film is second highest first week grosser of 2019, earns estimated Rs 135cr

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is receiving fresh criticism from all quarters almost everyday for picking a ‘misogynistic’ character in Kabir Singh but the movie seems to be enjoying a roaring success at the domestic box office. The film earned another estimated Rs 13-15 crore on Thursday, the seventh day of its release.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja speculated that the film may have collected Rs 15 crore on the seventh day of release. “Ok, so that’s how Thursday turned out to be for #KabirSingh Despite #INDvsWI match, early indications are that the film collected - hold your breath - 15 crores+ BLOCKBUSTER,” he tweeted.

According to a Boxofficeindia report, Kabir Singh earned Rs 13 crore, making a total of Rs 133.25 crore. With the latest collection, Kabir Singh registered the third highest non holiday first week of all time after Bahubali - The Conclusion and Sanju, it added. Kabir Singh is also the second highest first week collection in 2019 after Bharat.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared Kabir Singh a monstrous hit and tweeted, “#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: Rs 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [Rs 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [Rs 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [Rs 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!”

Audiences have largely remained unaffected despite the harsh reviews and have been showering Kabir Singh with all their love at the ticket windows. Kabir Singh is a remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that featured Vijay Devarakonda in the lead. Kabir Singh has broken quite a few records ever since it hit theatres on June 21. After making opening collection of Rs 20 crore, it not only became Shahid’s biggest opener and the top non-holiday opener of 2019, but also made it to the top Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Salman Khan’s Bharat by Rs 2 crore, the film made Rs 28 crore.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:24 IST