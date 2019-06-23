Today in New Delhi, India
Kabir Singh evokes extreme reactions on Twitter: Some say ‘toxic domination is not cool’, others feel Shahid Kapoor ‘is just insanely talented’

Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor’s latest film which is a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, divides Twitter. Read peoples’ reactions to the film.

bollywood Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:05 IST
Hindustan Times
Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh is a polarizing work. While the film has been universally panned by critics for its ‘misogyny’, the masses seem to have lapped it up as the box office collections reflect.

The social media too reflects similar sentiments -- while many can’t get over Shahid’s performance in the film, others have called the film itself deeply disturbing.

A user, praising Shahid’s work in the film, said: “Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on . They guy is just insanely talented !”

Another user was aghast at the manner the film projects male-female equation in 2019. He found it hard to digest that film had dialogues like “Preeti chunni theekh kro”. He said: “Man! It’s 2019 girls are no more as dumb as #KabirSingh wants to portray.. I mean seriously Preeti Chunni theek kro.. and Preeti goes with a sorry look.. and you are talking about two Medical students. #KabirSinghReview.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

One Twitter user made a rather caustic remark at what he calls ‘South Bombay critics’ and said: Hahaha...That moment when you see females are liking the movie more than men....I feel sorry for these South Bombay critics...LOL #KabirSinghReview #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor.

Another user felt was quite clear that ‘toxic domination was not cool’. She wrote: “#KabirSingh glorifies & normalises stalking abusive relationships , rape & violence. Violence isn’t love. Toxic domination is not cool. #KabirSinghReview.”

Another user was up-in-arms against feminists. He wrote: “Just shut up feminist, just because i enjoyed it, i wont just start acting like kabir singh. Just like i wont become a world class criminal after watching srk’s don. A movie is at the end just a movie. #KabirSinghReview.”

Another user saw humour in it all and compared the character Kabir Singh to Salman Khan and wrote: “Who said Kabir singh is Salman Khan’s biopic? Just because kabir is abusive, disrespectful towards women and won’t take a No for an answer. Please don’t spread such rumors guys because Salman never studied medical @Su4ita #KabirSingh #KabirSinghReview #Bharat”

Check out what people have to say.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 09:00 IST

