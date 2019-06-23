Kabir Singh evokes extreme reactions on Twitter: Some say ‘toxic domination is not cool’, others feel Shahid Kapoor ‘is just insanely talented’

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh is a polarizing work. While the film has been universally panned by critics for its ‘misogyny’, the masses seem to have lapped it up as the box office collections reflect.

The social media too reflects similar sentiments -- while many can’t get over Shahid’s performance in the film, others have called the film itself deeply disturbing.

A user, praising Shahid’s work in the film, said: “Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on . They guy is just insanely talented !”

Just watched #KabirSingh in Dubai, it’s my first time ever to watch an Indian movie in a theatre, l just wanna say that it’s a well made movie and I’m a Shahid kapoor fan from now on . They guy is just insanely talented ! — hope (@Zamalek_hope) June 20, 2019

Another user was aghast at the manner the film projects male-female equation in 2019. He found it hard to digest that film had dialogues like “Preeti chunni theekh kro”. He said: “Man! It’s 2019 girls are no more as dumb as #KabirSingh wants to portray.. I mean seriously Preeti Chunni theek kro.. and Preeti goes with a sorry look.. and you are talking about two Medical students. #KabirSinghReview.”

Man! It's 2019 girls are no more as dumb as #KabirSingh wants to portray.. I mean seriously Preeti Chunni theek kro.. and Preeti goes with a sorry look.. and you are talking about two Medical students. #KabirSinghReview — Daman Sachdeva (@damansachdeva01) June 21, 2019

One Twitter user made a rather caustic remark at what he calls ‘South Bombay critics’ and said: Hahaha...That moment when you see females are liking the movie more than men....I feel sorry for these South Bombay critics...LOL #KabirSinghReview #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor.

Hahaha...That moment when you see females are liking the movie more than men....I feel sorry for these South Bombay critics...LOL#KabirSinghReview #KabirSingh@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/Yt48CHO5xl — Mayank Madhav (@Mike_Madhav) June 21, 2019

Another user felt was quite clear that ‘toxic domination was not cool’. She wrote: “#KabirSingh glorifies & normalises stalking abusive relationships , rape & violence. Violence isn’t love. Toxic domination is not cool. #KabirSinghReview.”

#KabirSingh glorifies & normalises stalking abusive relationships , rape & violence.

Violence isn't love. Toxic domination is not cool.#KabirSinghReview — subhoshree (@ravishingtwikle) June 21, 2019

Another user was up-in-arms against feminists. He wrote: “Just shut up feminist, just because i enjoyed it, i wont just start acting like kabir singh. Just like i wont become a world class criminal after watching srk’s don. A movie is at the end just a movie. #KabirSinghReview.”

Just shut up feminist, just because i enjoyed it, i wont just start acting like kabir singh. Just like i wont become a world class criminal after watching srk's don. A movie is at the end just a movie. #KabirSinghReview — Alen Mutum (@alen_mutum) June 21, 2019

Another user saw humour in it all and compared the character Kabir Singh to Salman Khan and wrote: “Who said Kabir singh is Salman Khan’s biopic? Just because kabir is abusive, disrespectful towards women and won’t take a No for an answer. Please don’t spread such rumors guys because Salman never studied medical @Su4ita #KabirSingh #KabirSinghReview #Bharat”

Who said Kabir singh is Salman Khan's biopic?



Just because kabir is abusive, disrespectful towards women and won't take a No for an answer.



Please don't spread such rumors guys because Salman never studied medical@Su4ita #KabirSingh #KabirSinghReview #Bharat — Suyash Shukla (@suyash3010) June 21, 2019

When people realise acting is more important than stardom #KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/JvRQpeGaU4 — Abhishek🐺 (@Abhiishek91) June 22, 2019

Take a bow @shahidkapoor... What a performance 👌👌👏👏 Loved you in Kaminey & Udta Punjab but For me #KabirSingh is your best performance so far. @Advani_Kiara you nailed it. Lovely & Excellent performance 👏✨🎉#KabirSinghReview — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) June 20, 2019

#Kabirsingh The kind of movie that shouldn’t have been made in the first place, let alone remade. How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever watched. #KabirSinghReview — Giridhar Sreenivasan (@giridhar_sreeni) June 21, 2019

It’s not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashbacks that follows.#KabirSingh #KabirSinghReview — $hawn$haw🔊 (@living_soldier) June 21, 2019

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 09:00 IST