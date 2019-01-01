Kader Khan: 10 lesser known facts about actor-writer

For fans of Bollywood masala, actor Kader Khan was first and foremost an entertainer. With over 300 films to his name as an actor and with writing credits for 250, the multi-hyphenated Khan may not have won an award but he sure won the hearts of his fans. As Kader Khan died in Canada after battling a prolonged illness, here is looking at his long and fruitful career.

Engineer-scriptwriter-actor-dialogue writer, Khan was famous for nailing the cadence of the character he was writing for, given his repertoire extended to such different actors, prominent among them being Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and Govinda. As an actor also, he played a veritable bouquet on screen -- playing the buffoon, controlling father and villain in a range of films.

The Kabul-born Pathan started his career as a professor of civil engineering before being pulled into the world of showbiz as a writer. Here are 10 lesser known facts about Kader Khan...

1. Aged 34 and performing at annual day play in a college, Kader Khan was noticed by actor Dilip Kumar and invited to do a film with him in 1971.

2. In 1972, Kader Khan was given the task of writing his life’s first script with Jawani Diwani (1972) starring Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor.

3. Two years later, working with Manmohan Desai and Rajesh Khanna, he would write the dialogues of Roti and also work as a character actor.

4. He stepped in to help shape Amitabh Bachchan's career after Salim-Javed, who wrote Zanjeer and Sholay, went their separate ways in 1982.

5. Kader Khan wrote 22 films for Amitabh Bachchan including Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Satte Pe Satte, and Agneepath. “Bade bade paper mein apun ka chota chota photo chapta hai,” was a dialogue written by Khan in AAA.

6. Kader Khan acted and wrote a number of 80s South Indian remakes into Hindi films. Himmatwala (1983) and Justice Choudhury (1983) are two such examples in which he doubled up as actor and writer.

7. Khan is best remembered for his association with Govinda, especially their No. 1 series including Hero No 1, Aunty No 1, Coolie No 1 and Anari No 1 and Aunty No 1. The dialogues and the chemistry of the two actors was much appreciated.

8. Khan was a two-time recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue for Meri Awaaz Suno (1982) and Angaar (1993). He also won the Best Comedian Filmfare for Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1991).

9. His last appearance on screen was in 2017 in the forgotten film Masti Nahi Sasti. Before that, he was seen in Tevar (2015).

10. Kader Khan never won a Padma award in his life despite his long career.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:40 IST