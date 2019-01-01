Kader Khan’s last interview emerges online, actor said he will never flatter anyone for a Padma award

As the news of actor-writer Kader Khan’s death came in, his fans dug up an old interview on Twitter in which he spoke about never having received a Padma award in his life. It was perhaps his last interview as he promoted his film Dimag Ka Dahi and the actor was not in good health.

During the interview, Khan had acknowledged his fans and Bollywood colleagues who had proposed his name for a Padma Shri award a year ago. “If the government feels that I have done good work, it will honour me. It’s people’s love that they are demanding it for me,” Khan had said then.

However, speaking in 2016, he said after knowing the names of the awardees, “it’s good that I did not get one”. The ever-versatile actor also hinted that “flattering” the movers and shakers could be one of the reasons behind his colleagues getting the honour. On being told the names of the industry colleagues who had won Padma awards, he had said, “... it’s good that they did not give me a Padma Shri. I have neither flattered anyone in my life, nor will I ever. I don’t want these awards if they have been given to people (in the industry) who got it this time.”

Kader Khan had added, “An award is a no big thing, but its importance lies in the people it has been conferred upon. Earlier, there was a certain honesty in these awards but it’s not the same case now. People have now forgotten to respect others and have become way too selfish. I would think that I was not as capable as those who were chosen for the Padma awards this year. I, however, thank all those who proposed my name for it.”

Khan had also urged his Bollywood colleagues from indulging in politics. “I would like to urge all the actors to return from the politics. ‘Laut aao, politics tumhari manzil nahi hai’ (Come back, politics is not your destination). It is only breaking you.”

Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quranic scholar, Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada. He is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. His last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later in the day.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 13:17 IST